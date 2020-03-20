PTAB Axes Bulk Of Possible Cancer Treatment Patent In PGR

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated the overwhelming majority of claims Hybrigenics SA challenged in a Forma Therapeutics Inc. patent for a potential cancer treatment for lack of written description support, while at the same time upholding a single claim. The board's decision, which was issued Thursday, came in a post-grant review of the patent, which relates to inhibitors of the enzyme ubiquitin-specific protease 7, which the patent says "has the potential to be a treatment for cancers and other disorders." The board said it was persuaded that a narrowing amendment, which was made during prosecution after an examiner...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS