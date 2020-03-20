DEA Pushes Major Increase Of Research Cannabis Cultivation

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Friday unveiled draft rules that would significantly expand production of cannabis for medical research, clearing a longstanding supply bottleneck and potentially bringing more than a dozen new growers online. The DEA will maintain sole ownership of all cannabis produced under the program, requiring growers to transfer title of their crop within 15 days of harvest. The announcement signals a major shift in how research cannabis is handled, ending a decadeslong monopoly on the crop held by a single facility at the University of Mississippi. Critics have said the crop produced there was low-quality and effectively...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS