5 Lessons For Submitting A Successful R&W Insurance Claim

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The past decade has seen an unparalleled level of M&A activity, fueled in large part by the growth and success of private equity investors. This seller-friendly environment has been aided by the advent and increased use of buy-side reps and warranties insurance. To illustrate, the estimated number of R&W insurance policies written in North America rose from just 40 in 2008 ($541 million in coverage) to more than 1,600 in 2018 (more than $38.6 billion in coverage).[1] The product has become near ubiquitous in private equity-backed transactions. This sharp increase has naturally resulted in a greater number of R&W insurance claims....

