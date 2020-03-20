Can More Financial Carrots Grow The Ranks Of Rural Attys?

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A New York State Bar Association task force recommends using tuition and student loan assistance plans to attract more attorneys to rural areas, saying that although the state has more licensed attorneys than any other state, 96% of them live in metropolitan areas. The task force said in a report released by the NYSBA on Thursday that the state should adopt several different types of interventions to attract more attorneys to the state’s rural counties, including direct payments for attorneys who hang up their shingle in rural areas, tuition assistance, law school programs, and policies designed to help support rural practices....

