8th Circ. Revives Design Defect Claim In Explosion Case

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Friday revived design defect allegations made against the manufacturer of equipment used in a Minnesota ethanol production facility that weren’t properly maintained and eventually exploded. U.S. Circuit Judge Duane Benton, writing for a unanimous panel, said arguments by Green Plains Otter Tail LLC that there were safer designs for Pro-Environmental Inc.’s equipment linked to a 2014 explosion could move forward, deciding that alternative designs were in use so a jury should determine whether the equipment was dangerous. The panel, however, refused to revive a failure to warn claim. The explosion at the Fergus Falls, Minnesota, ethanol production...

