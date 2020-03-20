Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

8th Circ. Revives Design Defect Claim In Explosion Case

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Friday revived design defect allegations made against the manufacturer of equipment used in a Minnesota ethanol production facility that weren’t properly maintained and eventually exploded.

U.S. Circuit Judge Duane Benton, writing for a unanimous panel, said arguments by Green Plains Otter Tail LLC that there were safer designs for Pro-Environmental Inc.’s equipment linked to a 2014 explosion could move forward, deciding that alternative designs were in use so a jury should determine whether the equipment was dangerous. The panel, however, refused to revive a failure to warn claim.

The explosion at the Fergus Falls, Minnesota, ethanol production...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!