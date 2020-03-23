For US Merger Enforcers It's Business As (Almost) Usual

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- As the effects of COVID-19 reverberate throughout society, the U.S. merger review process, like nearly every facet of the legal system, is feeling the effects. Filings have gone online for the first time, agency staffers are mostly remote, and delays are on the horizon. Volatility in the markets, general uncertainty and disruptions to travel and normal daily life may be chilling merger activity, but attorneys working on deals already in the works are seeing unique challenges created by the coronavirus response. Despite the hurdles, experts tell Law360 that things are chugging along and that U.S. enforcers are trying to be accommodating....

