4 Pay Mistakes That Lead To Oil & Gas Overtime Fights

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Plunging commodity prices and the devastating impact they are having on the oil and gas industry will likely lead to more litigation from laid-off workers who say they weren’t properly compensated for overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Oil prices dipped below the $30-a-barrel range as global demand plummeted due to coronavirus concerns and after Russia and Saudi Arabia announced plans to dramatically increase their oil production. Oil companies that were already in a weakened financial state are facing the music, with more bankruptcies expected and undoubtedly many layoffs to come. With that comes a cyclical push from workers who...

