Legal Services Should Be Declared Essential, Pa. Atty Says

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 11:49 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania attorney asked the state supreme court Friday to declare as unconstitutional Gov. Tom Wolf's Thursday order to shutter all nonessential businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak insofar as it restricts legal services. William Costopoulos of Costopoulos Foster & Fields argued that by forcing attorneys to close their law offices, Wolf is depriving Pennsylvania citizens of their constitutional right to counsel and due process. "Consider wills [and] estates trusts," he said. "A senior citizen suffers from the [coronavirus] and is admitted to ICU in a hospital. A living will and power of attorney have to be drafted. Is the family prevented...

