Pa. Shutdown Order Makes Exception For Some Atty Services

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 11:49 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court denied as moot late Sunday a criminal defense attorney's push to declare unconstitutional Thursday's executive order to shutter all nonessential businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak after Gov. Tom Wolf added a provision over the weekend allowing lawyers to prepare for court hearings that are still going ahead. In the brief two-page order, the state Supreme Court noted that while Wolf's March 19 order did force law firms to "cease physical operations," the governor subsequently added a provision making an exception, "to allow attorneys to participate in court functions deemed essential by a president judge...lawyers may access their...

