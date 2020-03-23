Investors Say Maine Can't Ban Non-Residents From Pot Cos.

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Maine’s state law banning non-residents from controlling licenses for adult-use marijuana businesses is unconstitutional, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in federal court. A pair of companies interested in entering Maine’s adult-use marijuana market filed the lawsuit challenging the statute, hoping to persuade a federal judge to halt the requirement before sales get under way. As part of its adult-use laws, Maine says only residents of the state who have lived there for the past four years can apply for the licenses. Non-residents may not hold an adult-use license, and they can't be the majority owner of a business that owns...

