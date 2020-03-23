SIFMA Urges Governors To Deem Financial Firms 'Essential'

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Wall Street’s top trade group is urging state governors across the country to follow New York and California’s lead in labeling financial service firms “essential” so they are spared from mandatory closure amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kenneth E. Bentsen Jr., president of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, penned a letter to the National Governors Association on Friday imploring them not to order financial service companies closed as part of any statewide “stay-at-home” measures to combat the spread of COVID-19. “It is imperative that financial services firms and personnel that are critical to maintaining financial market operations and that service...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS