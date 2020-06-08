Titan Of The Plaintiffs Bar: Stueve Siegel's Norman E. Siegel

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Before going off to law school, Norman E. Siegel was given advice by a family friend who was a judge in his hometown of Baltimore: If you want to be a trial lawyer, go work for the government. Norman E. Siegel Stueve Siegel Hanson How Early Government Work Influenced His Career: "I think the experience from that was being thrown into the fire on a high-profile case and realizing that you can do the work and survive." And so, after graduating from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis in 1993, Siegel headed to work for the Missouri attorney general....

