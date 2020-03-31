Coping With A Pandemic: Baker McKenzie's Marredia Crawford

|Marredia Crawford
Today's perspective comes from Houston-based Marredia Crawford, North America manager of diversity and inclusion at Baker McKenzie.
What challenges has the pandemic created in your specific area of work?
The pandemic has not really created a challenge but more so amplified the need for having an inclusive work environment that can sustain long-term remote working conditions. As a diversity and inclusion professional, I understand that those from underrepresented groups, even in physical offices, can feel some isolation due to lack of diversity, engagement or just not feeling “seen.”
With remote working, these feelings can be magnified. It is important to be intentional about making connections and providing everyone the opportunity to succeed. These are not different from what has been asked of everyone before the pandemic. Remote working should not be an added barrier to achieving full inclusion.
How are you and your family adapting at home?
It’s an adjustment. We make it a point to communicate more and discuss how we are feeling. We try to maintain a routine. Recognizing my privilege of being able to work from home, it is so easy to work around the clock. We make sure to take breaks and workout.
One area that we have not mastered yet is eating. We eat constantly. If anyone can help to stop that, we would appreciate tips.
What is the most creative or productive response to the crisis you've witnessed so far?
The most productive response I have witnessed is empathy.
With so much uncertainty with the pandemic and the new normal of remote working, we all seem to have a higher-level of understanding that everyone is experiencing this pandemic differently. We have colleagues who live alone who experience more isolation; those who have children who are now juggling working and home-schooling; and others who may be taking care of loved ones.
With the use of technology, especially video calls, it helps to witness children in the background and to see pets in the view. For so long, it seemed that technology was something less personal, but it is now serving as an avenue to get to know my colleagues better.
