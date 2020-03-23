SEC Relaxes Rules For Transfer Agents Impacted By Virus

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission granted transfer agents — key gatekeepers who track ownership of stocks and bonds — relief from certain regulatory obligations on Sunday, marking the agency’s latest attempt to ease stress on market participants amid the coronavirus outbreak. The action was one of two taken over the weekend by the SEC, which on Saturday approved a New York Stock Exchange proposal that will allow full-day electronic auctions while the NYSE temporarily halts floor trading. The NYSE began electronic trading on Monday. The SEC’s relief for transfer agents says such intermediaries whose operations are affected by the coronavirus...

