Coping With A Pandemic: Mediator Jeff Kichaven

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 1:41 PM EDT) --With self-isolation and social distancing the new norm during the COVID-19 pandemic, Law360 isfrom around the business and legal community.Today's perspectives comes from Los Angeles-based commercial mediation specialistAll mediation is now online! Zoom seems to be the platform of choice, and after a few hours of practice, I feel in control of the bells and whistles. A nearby phone, for one-on-one texting and voice, makes our virtual mediations even better.Is it as good as in-person mediation? Honestly, no. For now, though, we declare it pretty darn good, and we make it work because we have to.My fiancée Liz and I are blessed with a wonderful relationship. We are enjoying all the time together. We have cooked some great meals, watched some great movies, and had many great conversations.Late last year, we moved into a new house. We may even finish unpacking now …Every time I look online, I am overwhelmed by the outpourings of goodness and generosity. Our big cities seem like small towns. People shopping for each other, checking in on long lost friends, giving their time and money every way imaginable.Our ingenuity is limitless — just look at the ingredients people are using to make hand sanitizer. It gets better, more inspirational, every day. My bet? The most creative and productive responses are the ones yet to come.

