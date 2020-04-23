Coping With A Pandemic: Carter Ledyard's Alex Malyshev

|Alex Malyshev
Today's perspective comes from New York-based Alexander G. Malyshev, a partner at Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP and co-chair of the firm’s cannabis, hemp and CBD industry group.
What challenges has the pandemic created in your specific area of work?
Going virtual has certainly been an adjustment, but as a firm we have been lucky to have a plan in place in the wake of Hurricane Sandy in 2012. This allowed us to keep working despite the physical closure mandated by Gov. Cuomo.
As a litigator, adjusting to the new court procedures (in New York and beyond) has also been a moving target.
How are you and your family adapting at home?
Noise-canceling headphones have probably been the best investment I have made. Everything went virtual, including schools, last month. So it has been inevitable to have my new "co-workers" in the background during conference calls. Thankfully everyone is in the same boat, and is very understanding.
What is the most creative or productive response to the crisis you've witnessed so far?
I think the response from the legal community has been quite good, both in trying to help clients and small businesses in the communities they live in (like the many activities the lawyers’ kids participate in that are now shut, and figuring out if they can reopen once this is over).
Everyone is trying to figure this out on the fly, and it is helpful to step back and realize that people outside of the legal field are even less equipped to parse the various orders and available programs. We have been trying to coordinate our response internally by providing our clients and friends with our analysis as it comes, and now have a group dedicated to helping clients to navigate COVID-19 and beyond.
The opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the firm, its clients or Portfolio Media Inc., or any of its or their respective affiliates. This article is for general information purposes and is not intended to be and should not be taken as legal advice.
