UK Cos. To Delay Financial Results Amid Virus Turmoil

Law360, London (March 23, 2020, 1:19 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has “strongly requested” that all listed companies postpone publishing their preliminary financial statements for at least two weeks so they can properly review how the fallout from the coronavirus is affecting profits. The financial watchdog wrote on Saturday to companies listed on the London Stock Exchange asking them to hold off issuing their results to the market, which they were due to publish over the next few days. It wants them to fully assess how the outbreak will damage their business. Companies issue preliminary numbers to update investors ahead of their yearly financial results — which have been...

