UK Banks Allowed To Delay Anti-Fraud Payment Safeguards

Law360, London (March 23, 2020, 2:46 PM GMT) -- Britain’s payments watchdog has said that it will not penalize banks that are slow to introduce measures aimed at protecting customers from sending their money to scammers as lenders focus their operations on controlling the coronavirus crisis. The Payment Systems Regulator said that it will allow banks to delay implementing rules that force them to check whether the name a customer enters when making a payment matches the account details that the money is being sent to. The measure, known as confirmation of payee, or CoP, was due to be introduced at the end of March. But the PSR said Friday...

