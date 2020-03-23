Deloitte Secures £19M FSCS Contract For Pension Claims

Law360, London (March 23, 2020, 4:45 PM GMT) -- The Financial Services Compensation Schemes aid Monday it has decided to hand over some of its more complex pensions claims to accounting firm Deloitte in a £19 million ($22 million) contract. The FSCS, which is responsible for compensating U.K. policyholders or businesses with annual turnover of up to £1 million when a regulated insurer fails, said it needs extra help with its most complex claims and has secured a three-year outsourcing contract with Deloitte. The FSCS said it "needs the ability to deal with a volatile financial services market with unforeseeable events impacting the claims types, volumes, and complexity.” Deloitte will be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS