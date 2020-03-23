Trapped Woodford Investors Stand By For 2nd Payout

Law360, London (March 23, 2020, 2:50 PM GMT) -- More than 300,000 investors trapped in Neil Woodford’s flagship £3.7 billion ($4.2 billion) equity fund are set to share £143 million as part of a second payment this week, the company appointed to manage the fund has said. The payment, which is expected by March 25, represents 20% of the remaining assets of the Woodford Equity Income Fund, worth about £575 million, Link Asset Services, the fund’s authorized manager, said in a letter to investors Friday. The cash is just a fraction of the £2 billion paid to investors in January. The new payment brings the total that has now been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS