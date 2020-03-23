German Co.'s Buy Values French Cashback Biz At $133M

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 2:31 PM EDT) -- German commerce company Global Savings Group said Monday it reached a deal to acquire French cashback business iGraal in a cash and stock transaction that values iGraal at €123.5 million ($133 million). The tie-up makes GSG the largest European platform for digital rewards, savings and shopping content, according to the announcement. IGraal, which is owned by French media company M6 Group, specializes in cashback services. Its addition will expand GSG's reach in the shopping cycle, the announcement said. "The acquisition of iGraal is another significant step on our way towards a new European champion," GSG co-founder and CEO Gerhard Trautmann said...

