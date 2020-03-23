High Court Turns Down Allergan Breast Implant Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review an appeal of a Ninth Circuit ruling that a woman can't argue that an Allergan breast implant is defective because it leaked and damaged her eyesight. The high court will not weigh in on Nicole Weber's contention that a plaintiff can use the res ipsa loquitur doctrine — named for a Latin phrase meaning "thing that speaks for itself" — as evidence that her breast implant had a manufacturing defect. She had contended in her January petition that in the absence of any proof that she had misused the implant or any explanation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS