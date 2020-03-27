A Few Unexplained Wealth Orders Don't Solve Fraud Issues

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- In a unanimous judgment, three U.K. Court of Appeal judges recently rejected an appeal by Zamira Hajiyeva, who had been subject to the first two unexplained wealth orders. She is the wife of jailed banker Jahangir Hajiyev, who had been chair of the International Bank of Azerbaijan from 2001 until 2015 and was later jailed for 15 years by a Baku court for embezzlement and fraud. The National Crime Agency alleges that stolen funds were used to acquire a five-bedroom property in Knightsbridge, Hajiyeva’s home, which had been bought for £11.5 million in 2009 by Vicksburg Global Inc., a British Virgin...

