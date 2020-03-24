FTC Veteran Joins Faegre Drinker Litigation Team In DC

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A competition policy expert who has logged nearly a decade advising U.S. policymakers has returned to private practice this week, joining Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP as counsel in the firm's litigation group. Sean Pugh, whose most recent government role was a two-year stint working for the Senate Judiciary Committee advising Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, started at Faegre Drinker's Washington, D.C., office on Monday, putting his public sector experience to work advising clients on mergers. "My plan is to have a foot in two camps," Pugh told Law360. "Doing traditional antitrust counseling and merger work — the type of stuff...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS