Feds Urge Justices To Flip 'Startling' Ruling In Race Bias Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The federal government has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a "startling" Fifth Circuit decision tossing claims that a business violated discrimination law by making black workers toil outside on a Gulf of Mexico oil rig while white colleagues enjoyed air conditioning, backing a worker's bid to revive his race bias suit. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday backed ex-Linear Controls Inc. electrician David Peterson’s petition to review a ruling that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act does not block employers from subjecting workers of a certain race to harsher job...

