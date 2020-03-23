Pa. Relaxes Medical Pot Regs Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania health regulators have authorized curbside delivery of prescription cannabis and waived in-person doctor consultations for medical marijuana card renewals, part of a widening effort by states to ensure patient access to marijuana amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Friday emergency measures by the Pennsylvania Department of Health also extend the 30-day supply limit on cannabis prescriptions to 90 days and waive a cap on the number of patients that can be served by caregivers, who deliver medication from dispensaries. The new rules also suspend background check requirements for caregivers' license renewals. "In the midst of COVID-19, we need to ensure medical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS