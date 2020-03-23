DLA Piper, Osler Hoskin Lead $68M Hemp And CBD Co. Tie-Up

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Colorado CBD producer Charlotte’s Web will acquire a Canadian maker of topical hemp creams in an all-stock deal valued at $68 million and guided by DLA Piper and Osler Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, the companies announced Monday. Charlotte’s Web and Abacus Health Products Inc. said the tie-up would create the world’s largest vertically-integrated CBD company, accounting for roughly a third of all U.S. CBD sales. Both firms netted nearly $30 million in combined sales for the third quarter of 2019, according to the announcement. “Together we are the most developed CBD company across every channel and segment and positioned to accelerate...

