Full Fed. Circ. Won't Review PTAB Unconstitutionality Case

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 2:27 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit on Monday refused to reconsider a ruling that Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges are unconstitutionally appointed, saying it was in line with precedent, while four judges objected both to the decision and the way the panel sought to fix the constitutional flaw. The order leaves intact an October panel decision that the structure of the PTAB violates the appointments clause of the U.S. Constitution because the director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office does not have sufficient control over the board’s decisions. Rejecting petitions for en banc review by both parties in the case, Arthrex...

