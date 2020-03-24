Fla. AG Still Wants Court Review Of Stalled Pot Measure

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The Florida attorney general has urged the state’s high court to keep its review of a proposed marijuana legalization measure alive even though the question has for now been pulled, saying the timing of the vote is irrelevant to the Florida Supreme Court’s jurisdiction in the case. The attorney general’s office said in a brief Friday that pro-legalization group Make It Legal Florida had gathered enough signatures to trigger a high court review despite falling short of the number required to get on the ballot. What year the question qualifies is irrelevant to the inquiry, Attorney General Ashley Moody said....

