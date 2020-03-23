Fed. Circ. Won't Decide Arthrex's Impact On TTAB, For Now

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The same day that the full Federal Circuit refused to revisit the Arthrex ruling, the court on Monday declined to rule on a trademark applicant’s challenge that Arthrex makes the Trademark Trial and Appeals Board unconstitutional as well. In an order, the appeals court denied Alberto Soler-Somohano’s challenge in his trademark dispute with Coca-Cola that the structure of the TTAB is unconstitutional, unmoved by Soler-Somohano’s arguments that his position was supported by the court’s October Arthrex ruling that Patent Trial and Appeals Board judges are unconstitutionally appointed. "The motions for summary disposition are denied without prejudice to the parties raising their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS