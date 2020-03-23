Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cooley Partner, Former FCC Member Battles Likely COVID-19

By Kelcee Griffis

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Former FCC commissioner and current Cooley LLP partner Robert McDowell has been discharged from a Virginia hospital after falling ill with what doctors believe is the coronavirus, according to a pair of social media statements the attorney made over the weekend.

The ex-commissioner, who served two terms during end of George W. Bush's presidency and the beginning of Barack Obama's, wrote on Twitter Saturday that his doctor sent him to the emergency room for treatment of "mild pneumonia" linked to a likely COVID-19 infection. 

As of Sunday, McDowell said he had been discharged from the hospital to self-quarantine and recover at home. He described his experience with the illness as "brutal" and said he is "still quite weak." 


McDowell joins a growing number of high-profile lawmakers and public policy figures who have contracted the highly contagious coronavirus. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar released a statement Monday that her husband, University of Baltimore School of Law professor John Bessler, has tested positive for the sickness and has been checked into a hospital in Virginia.

Before joining Cooley as a partner in the firm's communication regulatory practice in 2016, he worked as a communications partner at Wiley. His tenure as a Republican FCC commissioner ran from 2006 to 2013.

--Additional reporting by Aebra Coe. Editing by Peter Rozovsky.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.

View comments

Useful Tools & Links

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!