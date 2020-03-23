Energy Co. Denied In Bid For $33M Alternative Fuel Tax Credit

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Energy company U.S. Venture isn't entitled to $33 million in alternative fuel mixture tax credits for creating fuel mixtures containing butane because tax laws and regulations exclude butane from qualifying for the credits, a Wisconsin federal judge said Monday. Butane is prohibited from qualifying for the alternative fuel mixture tax credit per U.S. Department of the Treasury regulations, U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach said in granting the government a win in the suit. The Internal Revenue Code makes it clear that a mixture created from taxable fuels such as butane cannot qualify for the credits, the judge said. “The court...

