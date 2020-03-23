Open Issues After Fed. Circ. PTAB Judge Appointments Ruling

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Monday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit voted 8-4 not to rehear en banc its explosive decision in Arthrex Inc. v. Smith & Nephew Inc.[1] U.S. Circuit Judges Timothy Dyk, Pauline Newman, Evan Wallach and Todd Hughes dissented from the denial of en banc review, and several judges wrote separate opinions explaining the reasons for their votes. Arthrex held the appointment structure for the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s administrative patent judges unconstitutional under the appointments clause, reasoning that APJs are “principal officers” who must be appointed by the president with the advice and consent of the Senate....

