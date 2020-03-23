Art Van Hit With WARN Act Suit After Ch. 11 Worker Layoffs

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Two former employees of bankrupt home furnishing retailer Art Van Furniture hit the company with a suit Monday in Delaware court alleging the debtor fired 700 workers without giving them proper notice under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. In the complaint, former employees Todd Stewart and Jennifer Sawle claim they were fired last week despite assurances earlier in the month that they would remain employed until May 5 in a manner compliant with the WARN Act's requirement that employees be given 60 days' notice before mass layoffs. According to Stewart and Sawle — who worked as a store manager in Shelby, Michigan,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS