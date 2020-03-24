Swedish Banks Told To Halt Dividends To Save Capital

Law360, London (March 24, 2020, 10:53 AM GMT) -- Sweden’s financial watchdog told banks on Tuesday to scrap dividend payments to shareholders so they can channel money into households and businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Swedish financial companies have been told by the regulator to stop handing cash to shareholders amid the spread of coronavirus. (AP) The regulator, called Finansinspektionen and known as FI, said it expects Swedish financial companies to stop handing cash to shareholders until the economic uncertainty caused by the spread of the COVID-19 disease eases. The watchdog said it will write to banks and other lenders to ask that their boards “change their dividend proposals immediately,”...

