BMS Buys Spanish Specialist Broker

Law360, London (March 24, 2020, 7:28 PM GMT) -- London-based insurance broker BMS Group said Tuesday it has acquired a Spanish specialist insurance broker in a bid to expand its presence in Spain. BMS Iberia, the Spanish subsidiary of BMS Group, said it has acquired Grenada-based specialist insurance broker Jurado Mata. The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal. BMS Iberia, a unit of the brokerage group that was set up to beat the economic fallout of Britain's exit from the European Union, said the acquisition will strengthen the company's presence in southern Spain. "Jurado Mata clients will benefit from BMS's global reach and BMS is set to...

