FCA Rules Out UK Short-Selling Ban Despite Market Drop

Law360, London (March 24, 2020, 3:36 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has said it will not ban short selling in the U.K. as there is no evidence the practice was behind recent market falls, despite backing temporary restrictions from other European regulators. Over the past month, the main U.K. stock index, the FTSE 100, dropped more than 10%, with investors fearing that the spread of the novel coronavirus could collapse economic demand. On Monday, the FCA said it would not introduce an outright ban on the practice of placing bets that a share price will fall, citing “no evidence that short selling has been the driver of recent...

