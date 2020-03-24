UK Antitrust Watchdog Says Music Cos. Blocked Discounts

Law360, London (March 24, 2020, 6:54 PM GMT) -- Britain’s antitrust watchdog is accusing two musical instrument suppliers of striking the wrong note by breaking competition rules when they restricted online discounts of their products. The Competition and Markets Authority issued separate statements of objection to electronic drum kit supplier Roland (U.K.) Ltd. and Korg UK Ltd., which supplies hi-tech music equipment to retailers. The CMA provisionally found that the two businesses kept their online prices above a minimum level so that shops could not undercut this when marketing the products themselves. The practice, known as resale price maintenance, prevents retailers from offering discounts to customers as they cannot sell...

