IT Leasing Finance Scam Leads Court To Shutter 5 Cos.

Law360, London (March 24, 2020, 2:53 PM GMT) -- Five companies have been wound up at the High Court for their part in a scam in which they attempted to secure finance under the pretense of leasing IT equipment, a government agency said Tuesday. Deputy District Judge Richard Carter wound up the businesses, which included car hire and food companies, on March 19, the Insolvency Service said. The Official Receiver has been appointed as liquidator for all the businesses. The High Court, sitting in Manchester, heard that four of the companies tried to secure lease agreements under the ruse of hiring out IT equipment from another, Leicester-based Premier Snax Ltd....

