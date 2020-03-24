Chinese Cancer Research Co. Lands $60M Funding

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A Chinese biotechnology company said Tuesday it had landed $60 million to help it continue developing treatments for hematological tumors, certain stomach cancers and more. The Series B financing for Fangda Partners-represented IASO Biotherapeutics was led by GL Ventures, a venture capital fund of Hillhouse Capital, the company said. A significant portion of the funding will go toward clinical trials in China and the company's Food and Drug Administration submission for a treatment for multiple myeloma, said Brian Hall, IASO Bio’s co-founder and executive vice president of business development. The funding will also be used to help IASO Bio research other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS