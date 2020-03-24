Jones Day Is Top US Law Firm Brand For 4th Year

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 9:07 PM EDT) -- For the fourth year in a row, Jones Day has been deemed the most recognized law firm brand in the United States, according to a study published Tuesday. Jones Day has held the top spot on Acritas’ U.S. Law Firm Brand Index since it unseated five-year leader Skadden in 2017. The study measures what firms “remain top of mind with U.S. legal buyers,” according to Jen Dezso, director of U.S. research and advisory service at Thompson Reuters, which acquired Acritas in November. Jones Day is the only firm to maintain its ranking from the 2019 list. !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in...

