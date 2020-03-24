Kirkland Steers Carlyle To $2.3B Japan-Focused PE Fund

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The Carlyle Group, with help from Kirkland & Ellis, has secured 258 billion yen ($2.3 billion) for its fourth Japan-focused fund, the firm said Tuesday, with plans to target investments in sectors such as consumer, retail, health care, technology, media and telecommunications. The fund, billed as Carlyle Japan Partners IV, brought in capital from a global group of investors and is more than double the size of its predecessor fund, according to a statement. Carlyle Japan Partners III closed at about 119.5 billion yen back in September 2015, according to a statement from the time. The new fund will focus on...

