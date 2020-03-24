Aussie Bank Scores $256M Emirati Investment

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 2:28 PM EDT) -- An Australian digital bank will receive up to roughly $256 million (AU$433 million) in funding from an Emirati investment group, representing one of the largest financings of an independent startup in the country, the bank said Tuesday. Xinja Bank said in a statement that it would receive about $95 million immediately from Dubai-based World Investments, with the remainder of the funds being issued over the next two years as required by the company's growth. "We believe Xinja Bank is at the cutting edge of next-generation banking in Australia," World Investments CEO H.E. Zayed bin Rashid Al Qubaisi said in Xinja's announcement....

