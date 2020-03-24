Judges Warn It's Not 'Business As Usual' Amid Pandemic

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Lawyers must understand that state and federal courts are not equipped to handle “business as usual,” and they should think twice before labeling a matter or motion an emergency as courts grapple with stringent new social distancing efforts, a state supreme court justice and federal bankruptcy judge said Tuesday. Courtrooms across the country are increasingly empty as judges handle more cases remotely because of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP) Courts are doing the best they can to adapt and implement remote court proceedings as many courthouses close their doors to visitors, but attorneys should expect delays in most proceedings for the next month...

