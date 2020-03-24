USPTO Launches New Site To Increase Patent Filer Diversity

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has launched a centralized website that provides resources aimed at making the patent system more accessible, including new tools for “demystifying the patent system.” In a blog post Monday, USPTO Director Andrei Iancu and Deputy Director Laura Peter said they’re hoping the Expanding Innovation Hub will lead to more diversity, including more inventors and practitioners who are women, minorities, veterans and otherwise geographically and socioeconomically diverse. “The new platform is yet another step the USPTO has taken to broaden the innovation ecosphere, to inspire novel inventions, to accelerate growth, and to drive America’s global competitive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS