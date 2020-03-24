Bitcoin 'Inventor' Battles Order To Release 'Privileged' Docs

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Self-styled bitcoin inventor Craig Wright challenged a court order directing him to fork over 11,000 documents he says should be kept confidential under attorney-client privilege in a $10 billion dispute over his former business partner’s estate in Florida federal court. Earlier this month, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart ordered Wright to produce thousands of files related to 17 defunct corporations in an effort to explain how Wright obtained the information behind a list of his bitcoin holdings. But on Monday Wright objected to the order, saying the judge’s decision should be reversed and vacated because it “erroneously disregarded the attorney-client...

