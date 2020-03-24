AI Co. Accused Of Inciting Death Threats Wants Out Of IP Suit

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence startup Mycroft AI, whose CEO was accused of inciting death threats against an attorney involved in a patent lawsuit against it, sought to throw out the case Tuesday on the basis that the infringement allegations "fail to meet even the most liberal of pleading standards." In a brief filed in Missouri federal court, Mycroft urged U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to dismiss a lawsuit brought last month by Texas-based Voice Tech Corp., which accuses the startup of infringing two patents relating to voice command technology. That lawsuit had also claimed that Mycroft CEO Joshua Montgomery published a blog post...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS