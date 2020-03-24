6th Circ. Won't Revive 'Negligent' Refinery Worker's Bias Suit

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Tuesday declined to revive a suit alleging Marathon Petroleum Co. fired a black worker because of his race, saying he put lives at risk and that other workers the company kept on did not make such grave mistakes. Worker Gary Turner, who is black, doesn't have a case because the white colleagues he pointed to were not valid "comparators," or similar workers of another race who were treated better after committing an equivalent offense, the panel said. "The employees had different supervisors, committed acts that were not as negligent as Turner's, or did not put the safety...

