Express Scripts Off The Hook For $50M Prescription Drug Bill

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Henkel of America can't force Express Scripts to foot a $50 million bill for prescription drug costs the chemical giant paid for its health plan participants’ experimental medical treatments, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, saying there’s no proof the pharmacy benefit manager improperly approved the claims. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer dismissed Express Scripts Inc. from Henkel of America Inc.'s suit alleging it breached its fiduciary duties by wrongfully approving claims for two employee health plan participants who suffer from a rare medical condition. A report by health consultant Optum Healthcare that Henkel hired to investigate the claims lacked any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS