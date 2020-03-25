Novartis Wants Lupin's Generic Heart Failure Drug Blocked

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 1:46 PM EDT) -- Novartis has again accused Lupin of infringing patents covering the chronic heart failure drug Entresto by requesting U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for a generic version of the blockbuster medication. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. told a Delaware federal court Tuesday that several Lupin affiliates infringed four patents by submitting an abbreviated new drug application to the FDA. Those patents expire between 2023 and 2027, according to the agency's Orange Book. Entresto is one of Novartis' top-selling drugs, bringing in $1.7 billion worldwide in 2019, $925 million of which was in the U.S., according to the company's financial filings. This is the...

